Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Easter:

"Today, people of Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic faith in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter, also known as Pascha.

"Considered the holiest holiday in the Orthodox Christian faith, Easter is a time for hope, marking the triumph of light over darkness and new beginnings. Families and friends will come together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter mass, decorate eggs, and share festive meals. This joyous day invites us to give thanks for our many blessings and to extend a helping hand to those in need in our communities, guided by the values of empathy and compassion.

"Orthodox Easter is also an opportunity for all of us to recognize the important contributions, past and present, of members of Orthodox Christian communities to help build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive Canada for everyone.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish a blessed and joyful Easter to all those celebrating today."

