TaxZerone Urges Businesses & Individuals to File Income Taxes Before the April 18 Deadline

TaxZerone makes filing extensions Forms 7004 & 4868 quick, easy, and affordable
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April 18 is almost here, and TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file service provider, is reminding businesses and individuals to file their income taxes before the deadline. Failure to file taxes on time may result in penalties.
Businesses and individuals who need more time to prepare can request an extension with the IRS by filing Form 7004 and 4868, respectively, through TaxZerone's user-friendly platform.
TaxZerone offers many benefits for taxpayers, including quick and secure filing, a 99% acceptance rate, and instant return status updates. TaxZerone also offers support for both Form 7004 and Form 4868, which provide businesses and individuals with a six-month extension to file their taxes.
"We understand that tax season can be stressful, which is why we offer the lowest prices in the industry," said Asha Asokan from TaxZerone. "Taxpayers can file Form 7004 and 4868 in less than 5 minutes for only $11.99 and $9.99 per return, respectively, giving them peace of mind and more time to focus on other things."
Filing an extension with TaxZerone is a straightforward process that can be completed in three simple steps. First, enter the required form information, then review the form for accuracy and completeness, and finally transmit the form to the IRS.
About Form 7004
Form 7004 is an application for an automatic extension of time to file certain business income tax, information, and other returns. This form can be used by businesses, partnerships, multiple-member LLCs, and corporations to request a six-month extension to file their income tax returns. Filing an extension with Form 7004 will give businesses the extra time they need to compile and organize their financial information accurately. However, it does not extend the time to pay any taxes owed.
About Form 4868
Form 4868 is an application for an automatic extension of time to file individual income tax returns. This form must be filed by the due date for filing the individual's tax return, which is April 18, 2023. By filing Form 4868, taxpayers can get an automatic extension of up to six months to file their personal income tax returns. It is important to note that while an extension of time to file gives taxpayers more time to submit their tax returns, it does not extend the time to pay any taxes owed.
With TaxZerone, businesses and individuals can easily and securely file these forms and get the extra time they need to file their taxes accurately.
"Don't wait until the last minute to file your tax returns," advised Asha Asokan. "Use TaxZerone to e-file your Form 7004 and 4868, and get the extension you need to file your returns later. We're committed to making tax season stress-free for all taxpayers."
About TaxZerone
TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file service provider that is committed to making the tax-filing process as easy and stress-free as possible. To learn more about TaxZerone and how it can help with your tax-filing needs, visit https://taxzerone.com/
