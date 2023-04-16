The Increasing Demand For Data Storage And Analytics Closer To Source Of Origin Powers The Edge Computing Market

The growing requirement for real-time decision-making solutions drives the demand for the global edge computing market.
VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA, INDIA, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge computing carries out the optimization of web applications and devices based on the internet. As the computing is closer to the data source, there is a minimization of the requirement for farther-distance communication between clients and servers. It reduces the usage of bandwidth and latency. As far as internet devices are concerned, network edge is effectively where the particular device, or the local network comprising the device, connects with the internet. Edge computing works seamlessly with the cloud for providing flexible solutions based on data collection and data analysis requirements of different organizations. With edge computing, users get the benefit of faster and greater reliable services at lower costs. The benefits for service providers and enterprises include the flexibility of hybrid cloud computing and highly available applications subjected to real-time monitoring. Edge platforms help in delivering consistency in application development as well as operations. It supports interoperability by including a superlative mix of software and hardware environments, unlike data centers. Smart grids using edge computing allow utilities to manage their networks and allow users to manage electric consumption in a better manner. Telco edge computing comprises workloads functioning on the equipment and also other presence points at the customer’s premise.
Market Dynamics and Regional Forecast for the Global Edge Computing Market
Edge computing reduces network costs and transmission delays, averts bandwidth constraints, upgrades response times, hinders service failures, and offers enhanced control over sensitive data movement. Loading times are reduced and web-based services set up closer to the users facilitate static and dynamic caching capacities. The increasing load on the existing cloud infrastructure, the requirement for overcoming the exorbitant data-increasing phenomenon, and the increasing demand for low-latency processing drive the growth of the Global Edge Computing market.
The increasing demand for solutions for automated decision-making in real-time, and the increasing applications and use of the Internet of Things further enhance the growth of the Global Edge Computing market. The high setup cost of edge computing infrastructure and the high intricacy related to the integration of edge computing with the existing cloud architecture are the major constraints n the Global Edge Computing market. The revolution in connected cars and autonomous infrastructure provides growth opportunities for the major players in the market.
The increasing adoption of Internet of Things-related services, the stipulation by governments to store data locally, and the implementation of 5G network services drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Market. The implementation of MEC by telecommunication companies, research and development and installation of connected cars and autonomous vehicles infrastructure, and the presence of major technology companies drives the growth of the North American Edge Computing market. The digitalization of manufacturing plants, increasing adoption of smart home technologies, and increasing adoption of the Internet of Things in various industries drive the growth of the European Edge Computing market.
According to the findings of Lucid Market Reports, the Global Edge Computing Market is segmented as:
• Component: Hardware, Software, and Services
• Technology: Fog Computing, and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
• Deployment: On-Premise Deployment, and Cloud-Based Deployment
• Application: Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Content Delivery, Remote Monitoring, Advanced Analytics, Location Services, and Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, among others
• Industrial Verticals: Industrial Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Life Science, Financial & Banking Industry, Energy & Utilities, and Media & Entertainment, among others
• Enterprise Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises
Following are some of the major players in the Global Edge Computing market according to Lucid Market Reports:
• Amazon Web Services Inc
• Cisco Systems Inc
• Dell Technologies Inc
• Digi International EdgeIQ
• Google LLC
• FogHorn Systems
• Huawei Technologies Co. Limited
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Juniper Networks Inc
