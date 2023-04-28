Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl and Artisanal Chocolate Factory Genaveh Team Up to Offer Sweet Flower Gift Packages
Enjoy sweet floral gift packages”PETANGE, ESCH, LUXEMBOURG, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl, a renowned florist in Petange, has announced its partnership with Genaveh, a premium artisanal chocolate factory in Steinfort, to offer customers the ultimate sweet floral gift packages.
The new collaboration between Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl and Genaveh is set to delight customers with an exclusive range of gift packages that combine the beauty of flowers with the deliciousness of premium artisanal chocolate. The sweet floral gift packages are perfect for any occasion, whether it's a birthday, anniversary, other special occasions, or just to show someone you care.
Ilona, the owner of Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Genaveh to offer our customers the best of both worlds - stunning flowers and delicious artisanal chocolates. Our aim is to create unforgettable gift experiences that will bring joy and happiness to our customers and their loved ones."
The sweet floral gift packages will feature a beautiful arrangement of seasonal flowers from Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl, accompanied by a selection of Genaveh's finest artisanal chocolates, carefully crafted from the best ingredients to ensure a unique and memorable taste experience.
"We are excited to be working with Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl to bring our artisanal chocolates to a wider audience. Our chocolates are handcrafted with passion and expertise, using only the finest ingredients to create a truly indulgent experience. We believe that our chocolates will complement the beauty and elegance of Ilona's stunning floral arrangements," said the CEO at Genaveh.
About Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl
Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl is a family-owned business that has been providing high-quality flowers and floral arrangements to customers in Petange and the surrounding areas for over 25 years. With a passion for flowers and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Blumenatelier Ilona Sarl is dedicated to creating beautiful and memorable experiences for its customers all over Luxembourg.
About Genaveh
Genaveh is an artisanal chocolate factory located in Steinfort, Luxembourg, that specializes in creating premium chocolates using only the finest ingredients. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, Genaveh has become known for its unique and unforgettable chocolate creations that delight and surprise customers.
