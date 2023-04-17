Paul Walsh will be in the lead of the Meteomatics North America Division
Meteomatics, is proud to announce the launch of its North American division. The company has appointed Paul Walsh as the CEO of its newly formed division.
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteomatics Announces Launch of North American Division and Appointment of Paul Walsh as CEO
Meteomatics, a leading provider of weather intelligence and analytics, is proud to announce the launch of its North American division, Meteomatics North America. The company has appointed Paul Walsh, a former executive at The Weather Company, as the CEO of its newly formed division.
Walsh brings over 25 years of experience in the weather data and analytics industry, having held various leadership roles at The Weather Company, IBM Consulting and Verisk Analytics. He has a strong track record of driving growth and innovation, making him an ideal candidate to lead the expansion of Meteomatics into North America.
Martin Fengler, Founder and CEO of Meteomatics, expressed his enthusiasm for the new division and appointment, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Paul Walsh to the Meteomatics team as the CEO of our North American division. His extensive experience and industry knowledge make him the perfect person to lead our expansion into this important market. With our advanced Meteodrones and weather platform for data scientists, Meteomatics is uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled weather insights to businesses and individuals alike."
Meteomatics North America will focus on providing customers with accurate, reliable, and timely weather data, powered by the company's proprietary Meteodrones and its’ unique weather API, the sophisticated weather data platform developed by Meteomatics. The weather API, specifically designed for data scientists, enables users to access, analyze, and visualize weather data with ease, empowering them to make informed decisions based on real-time weather information.
The introduction of Meteomatics North America reflects the company's commitment to expanding its global presence and providing world-class weather data and insights to businesses and individuals across the globe. The new division will enable Meteomatics to better serve its growing customer base in North America and continue its mission of revolutionizing the way people interact with and understand the weather.
About Meteomatics:
Founded in 2012, Meteomatics is a global technology leader in weather intelligence and analytics, providing customers with accurate, reliable, and timely weather data through its advanced Meteodrones and unique Weather API for data scientists. Meteomatics is committed to revolutionizing the way people interact with and understand the weather, enabling businesses and individuals to make informed decisions based on real-time weather information. For more information, please visit www.meteomatics.com.
For press inquiries, please contact: Dr. Alexander Stauch, Director of Public Relations Meteomatics North America, Phone: +1 917 463-4238 Email: pr@meteomatics.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.