A Dreamy Eid Al Adha Getaway at Nova Maldives

Nova, the bright new star resort in the Maldives, unveils an exclusively curated programme for Eid Al Adha 2023.

MALE, SOUTH ARI ATOLL, MALDIVES, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova, the bright new star resort in the Maldives, unveils an exclusively curated programme for Eid Al Adha 2023. From 28 to 31 June, Nova invites all guests on an unforgettable and unique getaway at the paradisiac island.

Guests will have the opportunity to awaken all their senses with joyful activities embracing togetherness. From themed Arabian and local nights celebrating cultural discoveries to spa and wellness offerings, a range of adventures awaits at Nova. The exquisite culinary offering will take guests on a delicious journey, with an Eid feast buffet boasting international and local flavours, a fish market under the stars, and an Arabic-themed night serving mouth-watering dishes from across the Middle East. As part of the culinary voyage, guests will explore the richness of local cuisine through the Maldivian cooking class as they can learn how to prepare an authentic local dish, and unwind afterwards on the beach with a variety of shisha flavour mixes and traditional Arabic coffee, Gahwa.

Adding a dose of magic to Nova’s Eid celebration, guests will be treated to a traditional Maldivian cultural parade. The Bodu Mas performance featuring the traditional giant fish mascot handmade of palm trees and topped with storytelling and local folklore will entice guests. The awe-inspiring activities continue throughout the starry night with fire and belly dancing performances that will set souls ablaze.

Guests can dive deeper into the Maldivian culture with a Dhivehi language class and Henna art to Maldivian Lacquer art workshops led by local artists. Or, if they seek more adrenaline-driven adventures, Nova invites all on a sunset fishing race on a classic Maldivian dhoni.

For those seeking a unique wellness experience, Eskape Spa offers the perfect pairing for any holistic treatment. Guests can explore the secrets and sacred wisdom of traditional Maldivian medicine with a unique spa treatment and indulge in the soulful floral touch during the 60-minute treatment.

Surrounded by crystal blue waters and lush tropical flora, Nova offers endless ways to celebrate Eid Al Adha, including snorkelling with whale sharks and manta rays in the turquoise waters. Guests can also enjoy complimentary inclusions such as watching playful dolphins, movie nights under the stars, group fitness activities, and more.