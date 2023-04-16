Are increasing mortgage rates a reason to hold off refinancing a home?

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,243 in the last 365 days.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today's mortgage rates need watching and concerns have prompted some home sellers and buyers to delay their plans. Many homeowners who have been planning to refinance are also reconsidering, but, "Is not refinancing right now the best decision?" asks Marc Coons, the Paso Robles mortgage consultant, who also provides refinancing assistance.
"The final decision to refinance or not is completely up to the homeowner," says Coons, "but taking a deeper look at why they were thinking about refinancing can help." The top reasons that homeowners consider refinancing include:
Just as owning a home is an investment in the future, refinancing a home, especially in Paso Robles where property values are high, can also be an investment. Consider, for example:
After considering the reasons for refinancing and having a discussion with a tax accountant, the next step is to find the lender. That's where Marc Coons can help. Homeowners have been benefiting from Marc's help with refinancing homes in Paso Robles and the Central Coast since 2004.
With access to hundreds of lenders, many specializing in non-conventional loans, Marc is in the best position to get the best refinancing or line of credit terms possible. Recognizing that each customer has unique needs and backed by CrossCountry Mortgage, Marc can quickly research and identify a list of lenders that are interested in meeting your refinancing requirements. Marc and his team streamline the process by:
Marc Coons and his team serve all of the communities in San Luis Obispo County and are fully aware of the unique requirements associated with living on a small farm or vineyard, in towns like Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and in the coastal towns. There are special attractions for living in communities like San Miguel, Santa Margarita, or Cayucos. It's important to work with a mortgage consultant who has access to lenders who appreciate the economics of the region and the variety of available life choices
Marc Coons
806 9th St, Suite 2A
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 712-8040
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com
SOURCE Marc Coons