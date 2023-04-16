Paso Robles contractor answers the question, 'What do door and window styles tell the neighbors?'

Which door and window styles to choose are part of a remodel or new construction projects. There are so many styles that choosing can be time consuming, so Frank Cueva owner of Central Pacific Construction, one of the best contactors in the Paso Robles area, released a report describing the different styles of doors and windows.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Which door and window styles to choose are part of a remodel or new construction projects. There are so many styles that choosing can be time consuming, so Frank Cueva owner of Central Pacific Construction, one of the best contactors in the Paso Robles area, released a report describing the different styles of doors and windows.

Truthfully, choosing doors and window styles is a personal decision and has little to do with what the neighbors think. But, admit it. It is rewarding when someone passes by and says, "Now, that's a nice house!"

The doors and windows are not only part of the structure of the home, they provide security, let the light in, support temperature control, add beauty both inside and out and should last the lifetime of the home.

There are doors meant for exterior use and doors meant for interior use. Exterior doors are usually solid, making them sturdy and a barrier against unwanted entry. Interior doors are lighter weight. Some choose heavier doors for inside, too.

It's even possible to add windows inside of a home or office to increase visibility to certain rooms, so there is little requirement to stick to exterior vs. interior models. "It basically comes down to personal choices," says the Paso Robles contractor. "But, it is important that our customers be informed and decide from a place of knowledge."

Popular door styles include:

Traditional or classic doors are typically made of wood and feature a simple design with either one or several solid panels. They may have decorative glass inserts or raised molding and can be stained or painted to complement the home.

Craftsman doors are characterized by their simple, clean lines and often feature a square or rectangular shape with minimal ornamentation. They are typically made of wood and may have small windows or panels of glass.

Contemporary doors feature sleek, modern designs with clean lines and minimal ornamentation. They might be made of metal or fiberglass and may feature large windows or glass panels.

French doors are a pair of doors that open outward and are typically made of wood or fiberglass. They often feature glass panels or decorative elements and are a popular exterior or interior choice for homes with a classic or traditional design.

Sliding doors slide open horizontally and are most commonly used to provide access to a patio or outdoor living space.

Dutch doors are split horizontally, allowing the top and bottom halves to open independently. They are often made of wood and are a popular choice for homes with a country or farmhouse style.

Double doors are a pair of doors that swing open from the center and are often made of wood or fiberglass. They may feature glass panels or decorative moldings and are a popular choice for grand entrances or homes with a traditional design.

Popular window styles include:

Single-hung windows have a stationary top sash and a movable bottom sash that slides up and down.

Double-hung windows have two sashes that slide up and down. Both sashes can be opened for maximum ventilation.

Casement windows open outward like a door and are hinged on one side.

Awning windows are hinged at the top and open outward from the bottom. They are often used in areas where ventilation is needed, but rain or other elements need to be kept out.

Bay windows extend outward from the home's exterior and often have a seating area or shelf inside. They are a popular choice to add extra space and natural light to a room.

Picture windows are large, stationary windows that don't open. They are great for framing a view and providing natural light to a room.

Sliding windows slide open horizontally and are are a popular choice for their clean lines and easy operation.

Transom windows are installed above a door or another window to allow additional natural light into a room. They can be stationary or operable.

Skylight windows are installed in the roof and allow natural light to enter from above. They are a popular choice for areas where additional light is needed.

It's a good idea to choose a few different styles of doors and windows for each purpose. As remodeling or building plans develop, something different from the original idea might be a better choice. Cueva, the Paso Robles contractor is always available to discuss door and window choices and make solid recommendations based on years of experience.

Its no accident that Central Pacific Construction has been considered among the best Paso Robles contractors for over two decades. The team is dedicated to the craft of building and takes pride in doing the job right the first time and finding a budget that works for everyone. The Better Business Bureau A+ rating is assurance that you are working with one of the most reliable and dedicated companies in the region.

Central Pacific Construction

3200 Riverside Ave Ste 120

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 471-4749

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com

SOURCE Central Pacific Construction