Congratulations to the CAJ Awards recipients!

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.
This included presenting the McGillivray Award, recognizing the program's best investigative journalism published or broadcast in 2022, to Grant Robertson, for his entry titled "Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements," published by The Globe and Mail. Robertson's tenacious work exposed how every player who paid fees to one of Canada's richest national sport organizations unknowingly contributed to a fund used to settle sexual assault complaints and lawsuits— all while some of those injured while playing hockey have fought years for the compensation they believed they would receive.
Earlier in the evening, Robertson had been named one of the recipients of the Written News category.
The CAJ Awards were presented by MC Erica Johnston as part of the 2023 CAJ conference held in Vancouver, with finalists unable to attend invited to participate in a video conference that was also livestreamed on the CAJ's Facebook page.
The recipients in the WRITTEN NEWS category are (a tie):
Grant Robertson
Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements
The Globe and Mail
Jen St. Denis
Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned
The Tyee
The recipients in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:
Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes
Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo
The Discourse Nanaimo
The recipient in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category is:
Sabrina Myre
Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie
Freelance / Radio-Canada Info
The recipients in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe
A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says
CBC News – Manitoba
The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:
Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams
Community Support Workers
CBC News – Saskatchewan
The recipients in the DATA JOURNALISM AWARD are:
Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier, Danielle Orr
Suspended
Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau
The recipient in the ONLINE MEDIA category is:
Geoff Leo
Disputed History
CBC News – Saskatchewan
The recipient in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM category is:
Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang
Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?
CBC News – Ottawa
This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.
The recipient in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category is:
Cole Burston
Portfolio
Freelance
The recipients in the SCOOP category are (a tie):
Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack
Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers
CBC News – The National
Vincent Larouche
Jugé dans un secret total
La Presse, Montréal
The recipients in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:
Team entry
Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in
CBC News – Front Burner
The recipient in the WRITTEN FEATURE category is:
Jana G. Pruden
In her defence
The Globe and Mail
The recipients in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are (a tie):
Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler, Cathy Simon, Raj Ahluwalia
The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help
CBC Radio One – The Current
Ian Willms
A life — and death — in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands
The Narwhal
The recipient of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD is:
Jennifer Francis
Portfolio
CBC News – Indigenous
The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:
Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren
The Last Coal Miners
CBC Radio One – The Doc Project
The recipient in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD is:
Amanda Follett Hosgood
Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir
The Tyee
The recipients in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:
Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell
The Big Burn
CBC News – The Fifth Estate
The recipient in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE is:
Sakeina Syed
End Of The Line
York University / Maisonneuve
Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 469 entries for the 2022 awards program.
We thank the experienced current and former journalists who willingly volunteered their time and efforts to review all the entries and name the finalists and winners in each category. This awards program doesn't function without journalists and their newsrooms stepping forward to submit their work for review and consideration, or the judges who take on the work of reviewing that work.
The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the pieces submitted into the program.
Journalists continue to produce striking, important, and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change, and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.
