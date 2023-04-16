Congratulations to the CAJ Awards recipients!

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

This included presenting the McGillivray Award, recognizing the program's best investigative journalism published or broadcast in 2022, to Grant Robertson, for his entry titled "Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements," published by The Globe and Mail. Robertson's tenacious work exposed how every player who paid fees to one of Canada's richest national sport organizations unknowingly contributed to a fund used to settle sexual assault complaints and lawsuits— all while some of those injured while playing hockey have fought years for the compensation they believed they would receive.

Earlier in the evening, Robertson had been named one of the recipients of the Written News category.

The CAJ Awards were presented by MC Erica Johnston as part of the 2023 CAJ conference held in Vancouver, with finalists unable to attend invited to participate in a video conference that was also livestreamed on the CAJ's Facebook page.

The recipients in the WRITTEN NEWS category are (a tie):

Grant Robertson

Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements

The Globe and Mail

Jen St. Denis

Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned

The Tyee

The recipients in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes

Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo

The Discourse Nanaimo

The recipient in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category is:

Sabrina Myre

Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie

Freelance / Radio-Canada Info

The recipients in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe

A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says

CBC News – Manitoba

The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams

Community Support Workers

CBC News – Saskatchewan

The recipients in the DATA JOURNALISM AWARD are:

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier, Danielle Orr

Suspended

Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau

The recipient in the ONLINE MEDIA category is:

Geoff Leo

Disputed History

CBC News – Saskatchewan

The recipient in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM category is:

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang

Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?

CBC News – Ottawa

This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

The recipient in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category is:

Cole Burston

Portfolio

Freelance

The recipients in the SCOOP category are (a tie):

Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack

Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers

CBC News – The National

Vincent Larouche

Jugé dans un secret total

La Presse, Montréal

The recipients in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Team entry

Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in

CBC News – Front Burner

The recipient in the WRITTEN FEATURE category is:

Jana G. Pruden

In her defence

The Globe and Mail

The recipients in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are (a tie):

Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler, Cathy Simon, Raj Ahluwalia

The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help

CBC Radio One – The Current

Ian Willms

A life — and death — in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands

The Narwhal

The recipient of the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD is:

Jennifer Francis

Portfolio

CBC News – Indigenous

The recipients in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren

The Last Coal Miners

CBC Radio One – The Doc Project

The recipient in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD is:

Amanda Follett Hosgood

Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir

The Tyee

The recipients in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell

The Big Burn

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

The recipient in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE is:

Sakeina Syed

End Of The Line

York University / Maisonneuve

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 469 entries for the 2022 awards program.

We thank the experienced current and former journalists who willingly volunteered their time and efforts to review all the entries and name the finalists and winners in each category. This awards program doesn't function without journalists and their newsrooms stepping forward to submit their work for review and consideration, or the judges who take on the work of reviewing that work.

The CAJ congratulates all the recipients and finalists and thanks all those who submitted entries for consideration. Many judges once again noted the excellent quality and breadth of work contained within the pieces submitted into the program.

Journalists continue to produce striking, important, and meaningful work that educates, informs, exposes, uncovers, affects change, and makes our communities better places to live. The CAJ is proud to play a role in recognizing the best of this work on an annual basis.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

