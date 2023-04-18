Saltability Partners with Massage Envy for Himalayan Salt Stone Massage Pilot Program Launch

Saltability Himalayan salt stone massage is designed to bring benefits to both therapists and clients .
Saltability and Massage Envy Spas have launched a pilot test program this April in South Florida for Saltability’s Restore Himalayan Salt Stone Massage.
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saltability and Massage Envy Spas have launched a pilot test program this April in the South Florida area for Saltability’s Restore Himalayan Salt Stone Massage treatments. Approximately 40 Massage Envy Spas in metro Miami have added Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone massage to their menus.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Massage Envy to bring our award-winning Himalayan Salt Stone Massage to their locations in and around Miami, and we look forward to seeing the response from both therapists and guests. We have designed our salt stone massage to bring benefits to both therapists and clients alike,” said Ann Brown, Saltability founder and chief executive officer. “We anticipate that this pilot program will serve to boost profitability for Massage Envy owners while providing guests with a highly restorative experience and one that lessens the stress on therapists’ hands, wrists, and elbows.”
A multi-time International Spa Association (ISPA) Innovate Award winner, Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone Massage uses no water and is chemical-free, making it a more therapeutic alternative to traditional stone massage with basalt stones. Gently heated with a U.S.-engineered warmer and energy-conservative LED lighting, Saltability’s 100 percent pure Himalayan salt stones contain up to 84 naturally occurring minerals and elements, known for stimulating circulation, detoxifying, lightly exfoliating the skin, and calming the nervous system as well as tired or sore muscles.
Highly relaxing, the Himalayan salt stone massage offers additional key benefits that differentiate it from traditional stone treatments as it replenishes and nourishes the body with minerals while alkalizing the skin. The Himalayan salt stones also have a very calming effect on the body being the same frequency as the Earth (8HZ).
Saltability’s Restore Himalayan Salt Stone Massage is a full-body massage that utilizes warmed salt stones that are carved from pure Himalayan salt from the Himalayan Mountains in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. Saltability is the spa industry’s leading provider of quality Himalayan salt stone treatments and can be found at top spas and wellness destinations worldwide. For more information, visit saltability.com.
