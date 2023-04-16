Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 1800 Block of Q Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:41 a.m., the operator of a Volvo roll off dump truck was dropping off an empty dumpster and picking up a full dumpster in an alley in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.  As the truck backed up, it struck a pedestrian who was laying in the middle of the alley.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the pedestrian remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Joshua Richmond, of no fixed address.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

