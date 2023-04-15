Anchor Media Studios unveils trailer for the highly anticipated "Senior Year: Love Never Fails"

Anchor Media Studios today unveiled the trailer for "Senior Year: Love Never Fails," a sequel to the award-winning movie "Freshman Year" that streamed on Netflix in 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) April 15, 2023

Anchor Media Studios today unveiled the trailer for "Senior Year: Love Never Fails," a sequel to the award-winning movie "Freshman Year" that streamed on Netflix in 2020. In "Senior Year: Love Never Fails," CJ and Marcella struggle to protect their relationship against the rising tide of pressure from family, faith, and friends when a devastating discovery turns their lives upside down.

Filmed in the San Francisco Bay Area, "Senior Year: Love Never Fails" stars Diallo Thompson ("Barbershop"), Heidi Montag ("The Hills," "Just Go with It"), Vernon Davis, former NFL player and Super Bowl champion ("Chariot"), Asia'h Epperson ("Greenleaf"), Benjamin Onyango ("God's Not Dead"), Natalia Dominguez ("Freshman Year"), and Denise Boutte ("Why Did I Get Married'). Miles Minnick, the incredibly talented Christian hip-hop artist, performs in the movie.

Jude Okwudiafor Johnson, writer/director of Freshman Year, directed and produced "Senior Year Love Never Fails." The movie is co-produced by Joseph Okwudiafor Johnson.

