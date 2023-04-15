Submit Release
Death row inmate loses appeal in Busken murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 14, 2023) - Death row inmate Anthony Sanchez was denied a request for a new hearing yesterday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Sanchez is scheduled to be executed later this year for the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma dance student Juli Busken. 

“I thank the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for their rejection of Anthony Sanchez’s appeal,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said. “Not only has Sanchez refused to admit his guilt, he even tried to accuse his father of committing the murder — a desperate and cowardly accusation that DNA testing has proven to be false. The Court’s ruling brings us closer to finally seeing that justice is served for Juli Busken. My thoughts are with Juli’s family and friends as the execution date approaches.”

