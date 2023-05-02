Wet Plate Day: Honoring the Legacy of 19th-Century Photographic Artistry
Glens Falls Art tintype of Glens Falls NY City Park gazebo, chair and a bench by photographer artist Craig Murphy.
Celebrating the Timeless Art of Wet Plate Photography With Glens Falls Art
The process is very archival. Collodion tintype portraits from 150 years ago are still viewable today!”QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glens Falls Art, a unique art studio operated by New York artist Craig Murphy, is proud to announce the annual celebration of Wet Plate Day on the first Saturday in May. This year, the event will take place on May 6, 2023. World Wet Plate Day is an international event that pays tribute to the remarkable wet plate artists and their dedication to preserving this classic 19th-century photographic method.
— Craig Murphy
Craig Murphy, alongside wet plate artists around the world, will celebrate this special day by creating collodion images using the same techniques employed during the 1860s. Modern-day collodion photographers are encouraged to join in the festivities by making wet plate images on this day. The event serves as a platform to honor the artists who continue to practice this captivating and historic art form. Craig Murphy explains, "The process is very archival. Collodion tintype portraits from 150 years ago are still viewable today!"
Invented by English artist Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography is the process of pouring collodion onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitizing in a silver nitrate solution, exposing in the camera, then developing the plate while it’s still wet. Most photographs made between 1850 until the early 1880's were made with the "wet plate" process. There is currently a resurgence of this photographic method. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session.
Glens Falls Art, situated in upstate New York, is dedicated to creating fine art tintype photographs using the wet plate collodion tintype process. Craig Murphy travels throughout upstate New York with his Glens Falls Art mobile tintype studio, providing people with the rare opportunity to experience the wet plate collodion tintype process firsthand. Through his work, Murphy aims to educate and inspire others to appreciate and preserve this original photographic technique.
Join artist Craig Murphy, Glens Falls Art and wet plate artists worldwide in celebrating World Wet Plate Day on May 6, 2023. This event presents a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts to delve into the world of wet plate photography and connect with fellow artists who share a passion for this timeless and enchanting art form.
