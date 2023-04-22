Digital Tintypes: Transforming Modern Images into Authentic 19th Century Photographic Keepsakes

Image of a Glens Falls Art digital tintype of Queensbury Artist KATE BOYLE and her dog Jenny made by Glens Falls area artist photographer Craig Murphy. The authentic tintype was made in Queensbury, NY from a digital photograph taken in Gettysburg, PA.
Glens Falls area artist photographer Craig Murphy and his Glens Falls Art tintype studio tintype camera in City Park, Glens Falls, NY
Preserving Memories with the Wet Plate Collodion Process
By merging modern technology with this historic art form, I create heirloom-quality tintypes that preserve cherished memories and celebrate the craftsmanship and legacy of this timeless technique.”
— Tintype Artist Craig Murphy
QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glens Falls Art is excited to announce a new service that combines modern technology with the historic art of wet plate collodion photography. Customers can now have their favorite digital images, such as cherished pet or wedding photos, transformed into authentic tintypes using 19th century methods.
This innovative service is offered by Glens Falls area fine art photographer Craig Murphy, who is passionate about preserving memories with the time-honored wet plate collodion process. Invented by English artist Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography was the predominant method for capturing images between 1850 and the early 1880s. There has been a recent resurgence of interest in this photographic method, as people are fascinated by the history and science behind these priceless keepsakes.
Customers can simply send their chosen digital image to Craig, who will then use his expertise to create an authentic tintype. "By merging modern technology with this historic art form, I create heirloom-quality tintypes that preserve cherished memories and celebrate the craftsmanship and legacy of this timeless technique.", explains Craig Murphy. During the process, collodion is poured onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitized in a silver nitrate solution, exposed in the camera, and developed while still wet. The result is a one-of-a-kind, heirloom-quality image that can be cherished for generations.
Craig travels with his Glens Falls Art® mobile tintype studio throughout upstate New York, capturing stunning portraits and scenic views using this historic photographic method. These unique, archival-quality images are not only a testament to the art and tradition of wet plate collodion photography but also a valuable family heirloom that can be passed on to future generations.
To learn more about this innovative service and how you can transform your favorite digital images into authentic tintypes, visit the Glens Falls Art website or contact Craig Murphy directly.
About Glens Falls Art:
Glens Falls Art is a fine art photography studio specializing in wet plate collodion photography. With a passion for preserving memories and creating heirloom-quality images, Glens Falls Art is dedicated to reviving the historic art of tintype photography and sharing its beauty with a modern audience.
