Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,190 in the last 365 days.

Scutari Commends Framework Agreement Between Rutgers and Labor Union Representatives

Trenton – Senate President Nicholas Scutari issued the following statement today on the framework agreement reached between Rutgers University and labor union representatives:

“I want to commend Rutgers University’s administration and unions for establishing a framework that paves the way for a final agreement. I would also like to thank the Governor for his leadership in bringing all sides together. The educators and staff at Rutgers deserve fair compensation and equitable treatment so they are able to maintain the educational excellence that defines the University. I am gratified this agreement will allow students to return to their classrooms and continue their academic path to a better future.”

You just read:

Scutari Commends Framework Agreement Between Rutgers and Labor Union Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more