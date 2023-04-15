Scutari Commends Framework Agreement Between Rutgers and Labor Union Representatives

Trenton – Senate President Nicholas Scutari issued the following statement today on the framework agreement reached between Rutgers University and labor union representatives:

“I want to commend Rutgers University’s administration and unions for establishing a framework that paves the way for a final agreement. I would also like to thank the Governor for his leadership in bringing all sides together. The educators and staff at Rutgers deserve fair compensation and equitable treatment so they are able to maintain the educational excellence that defines the University. I am gratified this agreement will allow students to return to their classrooms and continue their academic path to a better future.”