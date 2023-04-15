ST Engineering iDirect provides Roberts Communications Network with Advanced Media and Broadcast Technology for Future Expansion

Companies reinforce strong partnership to ensure delivery of high-quality broadcast services for live sports' biggest names

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) April 15, 2023

ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has reinforced its long-standing partnership with Roberts Communications Network (RCN) to further augment the latter's performance and efficiency to deliver live events for some of the biggest names in live sports broadcasting.

A leading player in worldwide video distribution and data communications, RCN operates a fully secure, redundant satellite, fiber, and internet network that reaches six continents and 33 countries around the globe. It is committed to the provision of unparalleled reliability and redundancy from every location on its vast network. RCN recently unveiled its state-of-the-art 10-acre communications headquarters in Henderson, NV, complete with production, satellite teleport, and data center connectivity.

RCN has consistently relied upon ST Engineering iDirect's broadcast technology, assuring high performance, efficiency, and the ability to broadcast from any location. RCN's recent expansion of their iDirect MCX7000 broadcast modems has provided increased infrastructure density and improved satellite link efficiency, resulting in higher network availability as well as OPEX and CAPEX savings. The MCX7000 features Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) which encrypts and decrypts - with a high-security level - the content of all DVB-S2X streams to protect content during the satellite transmission. This density and the support of DVB-S2X means that RCN can gain full value in distribution networks to towers and headends.

"ST Engineering iDirect has been one of our most important and trusted technology partners for the past 15 years," said Todd Roberts, President and CEO of Roberts Communications Network. "Their world-class satellite gateway modulators are the pinnacle of quality, reliability, and security, and we look forward to many more years of innovation from them as we continue to forge new paths on our global content-delivery network."

"We have worked with RCN for many years, and it has been rewarding to see how our technology has been instrumental in their growth, strengthening its capabilities whilst keeping costs low with absolutely no compromise on performance," said Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President, Americas at ST Engineering iDirect. "We thank them for putting their trust in us once again with this significant order and look forward to watching the company flourish given its new state of the art facilities and network."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit http://www.idirect.net.

Media contacts:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Rula Malky

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

ST Engineering North America

Phone: (1) 571 771 0176

Email: Rula.malky@stengg.us

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/st_engineering_idirect_provides_roberts_communications_network_with_advanced_media_and_broadcast_technology_for_future_expansion/prweb19282544.htm