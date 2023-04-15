Suspect Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:30 pm, the suspect discharged a firearm while inside of a bathroom of an establishment. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.