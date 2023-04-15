Suspect Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,225 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
At approximately 11:30 pm, the suspect discharged a firearm while inside of a bathroom of an establishment. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.