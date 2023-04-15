TUEX Education CEO Alfred Chien Featured on Real Leaders Podcast

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TUEX Education CEO Alfred Chien was recently featured on the Real Leaders Podcast with Kevin Edwards. During the podcast, Alfred shared his founding story and discussed his journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

TUEX Education was founded in 2018 by Alfred Chien, a passionate advocate of equitable access to education. Alfred worked as a tutor for much of his adult life, even when he finished his studies and entered the banking world, he continued to tutor. In 2018, Alfred left his lucrative banking position to create an app-based tutor that ensures high quality, affordable tutors are available to all students.

The Tuex and Tuex Tutor apps have helped connect hundreds and thousands of students to qualified tutors globally. Majority of the students have achieved successful academic performance with the help of the qualified and affordable tutors through the apps.

During the podcast, Alfred discussed an early story of a mom from a low-income family who was willing to quit one of her three part-time jobs to drive her kid for tutoring. “How to help a kid come out from a low-income family to the middle class? The only solution is education,” said Alfred.

Having that in mind, Alfred founded the TUEX Foundation to support the low-income families in the community. Yet he still needs a business for consistent donation into the foundation, and there comes TUEX Education.

“I believe that I come to this world for a reason. I have this mission to help a lot of people. That’s why I have some skills, and I believe this is not just for my own benefit. ” said Alfred. “If I have the talent to be the leader, which means I have to step up and do something for the society.”

Alfred also shared his insights for the future of TUEX Education, and how he plans to continue to innovate and provide the best possible learning experience for students. “TUEX is upgrading the app system. Stay tuned and we will provide an even better user experience for our tutors and students,” said Alfred.

The Real Leaders Podcast with Kevin Edwards is a weekly podcast that features inspiring stories from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. Alfred's episode is now available on the Real Leaders website and all major podcast platforms.

Find your best tutors on TUEX!