Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third and Fifth Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the Third and Fifth Districts.

Fifth District

At approximately 6:12 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns then the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Third District

At approximately 7:28 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun then the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.