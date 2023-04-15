The Ether Fund Announces Additional Redemption Options

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), is pleased to announce that holders of units (the "Units") of The Ether Fund QETH QETH (the "3iQ Fund") will have two additional options in connection with the upcoming annual redemption of Units: (i) a voluntary option to convert all or part of their Units into units of the 3iQ Ether ETF (the "3iQ ETF")3ETHQ ETHQ, and (ii) an in-kind redemption for ether. A redemption for cash at 100% of net asset value per Unit continues to be available. The first annual redemption date of the 3iQ Fund is June 16, 2023.

Conversion

Unitholders can elect to convert all or part of their Units into units of the 3iQ ETF. This conversion will be effected on a relative net asset value basis (NAV-for-NAV). Unitholders should be aware that the conversion portion of the transaction will constitute a disposition for tax purposes of Units of the 3iQ Fund by unitholders.

In-kind Redemption

Unitholders holding 20,000 Units or more who wish to redeem their Units and who have accounts with the sub-custodian of the 3iQ Fund, Coinbase Trust Company, LLC, may, with the consent of 3iQ, redeem their Units for ether. Ether delivered pursuant to an in-kind redemption will be valued at the net asset value of the Units on the annual redemption date.

Process

Unitholders electing to exercise their redemption right must submit a redemption request, no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on May 31, 2023 (the "cut-off") to The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS") through their investment dealer and, in the case of the conversion option, direct that the redemption proceeds be applied to the purchase of units of the 3iQ ETF. Unitholders should note that their investment dealer may require additional time in order to be able to submit a redemption and purchase notice through CDS in time to meet the cut-off and should therefore contact their investment dealer well in advance of the cut-off time.

Press Contact:

Fred Pye - CEO:

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

About 3iQ Corp

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) has more than C$780 million in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund QBTC QBTC, and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund QETH QETH. More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF BTCQ BTCQ and the 3iQ Ether ETF ETHQ ETHQ. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

For more information about 3iQ:

Visit us at 3iQ.ca

Follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/3iQDigitalAssetManagement

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Please read the prospectus of the 3iQ Ether ETF and the annual information form of The Ether Fund (together, the "Funds") before investing. Important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus of the 3iQ Ether ETF and the annual information form of The Ether Fund. Copies of the prospectus and the annual information form may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. at 3iQ.ca or at www.sedar.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Funds on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the Funds are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Funds and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

