New Book Releases by ShirLee McGarry

ShirLee McGarry’s Centaurius, Into the Fracas,” book two in the Green Galaxy Series, Set to Take the Literary World by Storm
SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ShirLee McGarry, a renowned author writing under the pen name of SJ McGarry, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated book “Centaurius, Into the Fracas,” book two in the Green Galaxy Series. The book promises to be a thrilling epic tale that will take readers on an unusual journey they won’t soon forget.
In “Centaurius, Into the Fracas,” book two in the Green Galaxy Series, readers will continue to follow the adventures of the book’s protagonist, a young Centaurian princess warrior named Nella, as she navigates a dangerous mission to embrace her destiny in the fight to save her world and planet Earth, both on the brink of destruction. She must fight against unforeseen powers bent on sabotaging the mission and ending her life. As Nella grows stronger, so do her enemies. The book will captivate readers of all ages with its richly imagined world and compelling characters.
ShirLee McGarry is no stranger to the literary world, having penned several bestselling books. Her latest offering promises to be her most ambitious and exciting work, and fans of her previous books eagerly await its release.
“I am thrilled to finally share ‘Centaurius, Into the Fracas’ with the world,” says ShirLee McGarry. “The book series has been a labor of love for me since 2006, starting as a stand-alone book, but I soon realized that it is a continuous story with no beginning and no end regarding our planet, Earth. I am excited to see how readers react to it.”
“Centaurius, Into the Fracas” is scheduled for release on April 22, 2023, in honor of Earth Day and is expected to be one of the year’s most talked-about books. Fans of Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Space Opera, and adventure books won’t want to miss this epic tale.
For more information about ShirLee McGarry and “Centaurius Into the Fracas,” please visit SJ McGarry Author at ShirLee McGarry’s Website.
