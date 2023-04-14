El Paso CBP officers seize more than $320,000 in unreported currency

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas and Paso Del Norte border crossings seized a combined $320,841 in unreported U.S. currency in two separate incidents.

“There is no limit to how much currency or other monetary instruments travelers may bring to or take out of the United States and if it is more than $10,000 it must be reported,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “However, it is a federal offense when monetary instruments are concealed with intent to evade reporting requirements.”

The first interception occurred April 11 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing. CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations selected a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old female, U.S. citizen for a routine inspection. During a secondary inspection with the aid of a CBP currency detector canine, CBP officers located multiple packages hidden within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of $89,148 in unreported currency.

The second interception occurred on April 13 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old female U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Upon a primary inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers located several packages concealed in the trunk area. Further search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of $231,693 in unreported currency.

$231,693 in unreported currency seized by CBP at the Paso Del Norte crossing.

CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicles and both individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.