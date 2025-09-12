From the Baseball Diamond to the Recruiting Field: A U.S. Army Veteran’s DoD SkillBridge Journey to CBP

For U.S. Army veteran Zachary Schramm, the path to the military and then U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began on the baseball diamond. Recruited out of high school, a testament to his hard work and dedication, he played Division I baseball at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland before transferring and completing his degree at the University of Pittsburgh. After graduation, seeking the same level of camaraderie he had experienced as an athlete, he followed in the footsteps of both his grandfathers and joined the Army.

Zachary Schramm

Schramm attended Officer Candidate School and commissioned as an Armor Officer. Following a stint as a tank platoon leader and a deployment to South Korea, he was promoted to Captain and later became a recruiting company commander at Fort Meade, near Washington, D.C. In that role, his final in the military, he oversaw up to 65 Army recruiters across eight recruiting stations in the region, and his team was recognized by the Pentagon in 2023 as one of the top 13 Commands for Army recruiting.

As he began to think about career options post-military, Schramm’s peers in the Army recommended the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program, which allows service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service. Looking to stay in the Washington, D.C. area, Schramm filtered for the region and came across opportunities at CBP. He did not know anyone at the agency, but he knew based on his research that the agency employed a significant number of veterans and, Schramm said, after nine years in the military, “I wanted to work in an environment that felt like home.”

He contacted CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager, Jeffrey Jack, and—less than a week later—had an interview with the agency’s National Recruitment Division (NRD). Describing Jack’s contribution, Schramm said: “From day one, he was the biggest help. [He] answered all my questions in a timely manner [and] helped me every way he could.”

Schramm completed his DoD SkillBridge internship with NRD between November 2024 and February 2025. He credits his DoD SkillBridge time with giving him the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the agency while providing that same sense of camaraderie he found in the military. While his SkillBridge experience was largely remote, Schramm said, “It didn’t take meeting [teammates] in person to realize how bought in everyone was and how much everyone cared about their job.” He was particularly drawn to recruiting men and women for the agency’s critical frontline positions, a role that allowed him to wake up every day with a clear sense of purpose.

Now in a full-time position with NRD as a National Frontline Recruiter, Schramm attends local recruiting events and career fairs across the D.C. metropolitan region and coordinates with local colleges and universities to promote CBP’s recruitment campaigns and webinars. He continues to find purpose and fulfillment in his work.

As a transitioning service member, Schramm said, “There can be a sense of feeling lost because you are doing something totally different than what you were accustomed to.” At CBP, Schramm said, “The way I was brought in and accepted with open arms from the top down was something I’ve never experienced. To have that direct line of people that make sure I’m alright on a regular basis is definitely a reassuring feeling.”

Reflecting on his time as a recruitment manager in the Army, Schramm noted that “everyone is different, everyone has a different background, a different story. It’s not necessarily trying to sell the position to them,” Schramm said. “It’s allowing them to imagine themselves in that position.”

Did CBP paint that picture for him? “Definitely,” said Schramm. Prior to and during his DoD SkillBridge internship, his leadership chain described and modeled what a CBP career could look like. “They gave me something to look forward to, because—looking at them in their positions—that’s what I aspire to be within this organization.”

Asked for his advice to transitioning service members, Schramm said: “Definitely do [SkillBridge] if you can. It’s the most beneficial thing I’ve done to set myself and my family up for success post-military.”

Just like in his baseball and military careers, Schramm knows that ongoing success in his CBP career will require teamwork and dedication to his craft. So far, he is knocking it out of the park.

Looking for your own post-military success story? Contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov to discuss how to participate in the DoD SkillBridge internship program within CBP. Learn more about CBP’s other veterans recruitment programs by joining the CBP Talent Network.