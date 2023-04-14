New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces March 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the March 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $228.6 million for March 2023, reflecting a 5.6% increase compared to $216.6 million for March 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $655.3 million, reflecting growth of 7.0% compared to $612.7 million for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of March 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $165.7 million, reflecting growth of 17.8% compared to $140.7 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $461.2 million, reflecting growth of 12.9% compared to $408.5 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $93.0 million for March 2023, reflecting a 40.1% increase when compared to $66.4 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $220.0 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 39.7% increase when compared to $157.5 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $487.4 million for March 2023, reflecting a 15.0% increase from $423.7 million reported in March 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.34 billion reflecting a 13.4% increase from $1.18 billion reported in the prior period.

