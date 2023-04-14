AG Platkin Announces Passaic County Man Charged with Bias Intimidation in Connection with Vandalism at Dr. Hani Awadallah Public School in Paterson

TRENTON –Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced a bias intimidation charge against a Passaic County man in connection with vandalism targeting the Dr. Hani Awadallah public school in Paterson, NJ in the early morning hours of April 10, 2023.

Mohamad Bekheet, 32, of Clifton, was charged with bias intimidation by the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Bias Crimes Unit today for allegedly smearing suspected feces on a sign at the elementary school to cover up the last five letters of Awadallah’s name. Bekheet is also charged with criminal mischief and harassment in connection with the alleged incident.

Bekheet was charged by complaint-summons following an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Paterson Police Department, and the DCJ Bias Crimes Unit.

“Bias crimes spread like cancer through a community, creating fear and distrust and undermining everyone’s sense of peace and security,” said Attorney General Platkin. “As bias and hate continue to rise in New Jersey, we must be vigilant in addressing these crimes immediately to hold perpetrators accountable and to send a clear message that they will not be tolerated in any capacity.”

“Vandalism motivated by prejudice or bias creates an atmosphere of intolerance and hostility that can lead to more serious crimes of violence,” said Director Pearl Minato of the Division of Criminal Justice. “We’re committed to working collaboratively to solve and aggressively prosecute bias crimes to protect our communities and to uphold the principles and values we hold dear in our state.”

Deputy Attorney General Gezim Bajrami is prosecuting the case for the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Bias Crimes Unit, under the supervision of Deputy Director Theresa Hilton. The investigation was handled by Detective Samer Abboud of the DCJ Bias Crimes Unit, under the supervision of Deputy Chief Robert Stemmer and Chief of Detectives Weldon Powell, and by Detective Sgt. Michael Boone of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the supervision of Lt. Maria Tejada.

Attorney General Platkin thanked the Paterson Police Department, under the leadership of Interim Officer-In-Charge, Major Frederick Fife, and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in this case.

Fourth-degree bias intimidation crimes carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Disorderly person criminal mischief offenses carry a sentence up to six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000. Harassment is a petty disorderly person offense, which carries a sentence up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Members of the public are encouraged to report bias incidents to their local police departments, or via the NJBIAS online portal at https://bias.njcivilrights.gov, or by calling 800-277-BIAS.

Defense Attorney: None on record at this time.

###