Modified District Government Services for DC Emancipation Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, April 17, the District Government will observe DC Emancipation Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, APRIL 17



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, April 17. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, April 17.



The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library on Monday, April 17, from 10 am – 6 pm. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am – 5:30 pm. All Library locations will be closed on Sunday, April 16 for DC Emancipation Day. The Library will also be available online at dclibrary.org. All other neighborhood locations will reopen on Tuesday, April 18. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, APRIL 17



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, April 17.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, April 17, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at dchealth.dc.gov/service/professional-license-applications.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, April 15 and Monday, April 17. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, April 17. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, April 17.



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Emancipation Day on Monday, April 17, and will remain closed for Spring Break from April 18 – April 21. Schools will re-open for students on Monday, April 24.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, April 17.



DPR Recreation and Aquatic Centers will be closed on Monday, April 17.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, April 17.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, April 17.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday.



The Benning Road Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, April 17, but will be open on Tuesday, April 18 for approved Business Improvement Districts (BIDs and Clean Teams only.) Residential drop off will resume on Wednesday, April 19 for bulk trash and recycling.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be open on Monday, April 17 for commercial businesses.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, April 18 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will run normal reversible lane operations on Monday, April 17, on the following:



Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service)



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, April 17 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:



All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, April 17, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, April 18.

All DC Circulator and DC Streetcar routes are operating on normal schedule.



