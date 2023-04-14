Submit Release
North Pole Man Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Stepfather

April 14, 2023

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On April 12, 2023, a Fairbanks grand jury indicted Logan Alvin Bruce of North Pole for one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred on April 1, 2023 involving the shooting death of Aaron Ham, Bruce’s stepfather. The incident occurred after Ham was accused of sending inappropriate messages to Bruce’s juvenile sister. Bruce admitted to shooting Ham, but stated it was in self-defense.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Bruce is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bruce’s next court appearance is a Superior Court arraignment scheduled for April 19 at 1:30 PM. Bruce is currently being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His required bail includes a $50,000 performance bond and $500,000 unsecured appearance bond.

For more information, contact Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire at joe.dallaire@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

