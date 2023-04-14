First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results for 2023

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. FBSI ("Company"), the holding company for Stockmens Bank ("Bank"), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $1,787,000 or $0.73 per share-diluted, compared to $1,020,000, or $0.42 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2022. Quarter to date changes from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, include a $1,087,000 increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, along with a $57,000 increase in non-interest income, offset by a $122,000 increase in non-interest expense and a $255,000 increase in income tax expense. This resulted in a $767,000 increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The Company has successfully improved both net interest margin and efficiency ratio, despite the challenges presented by persistent wage and cost inflation as well as increased competition in the liquidity market.

Consolidated total assets increased 6.06% to $500.17 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $471.58 million on December 31, 2022. Since year end 2022, Net loans increased 2.37% to $414.79 million, liquid assets increased 30.21% to $44.04 million, total deposits increased 3.33% to $434.65 million, and total capital rested at $49.39 million, or 9.88% of total assets compared to $47.59 million, or 10.09% of total assets, on December 31, 2022. The capital changes are primarily driven by the Company's organic earnings, balance sheet growth, and unrealized losses in the securities portfolio.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements" in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services' laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Data: Total interest income $ 6,028 $ 4,093 Total interest expense 1,115 255 Net interest income 4,914 3,838 Provision for loan losses 215 225 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,699 3,613 Gain (loss) on sale of investments - - Non-interest income 400 343 Non-interest expense 2,715 2,593 Income before taxes 2,384 1,363 Income tax expense 598 343 Net income $ 1,787 $ 1,020 Earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.42 At At March 31, December 31, Financial Condition Data: 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents (excludes CDs) $ 40,822 $ 21,781 Investment securities (includes CDs) 13,971 13,831 Loans receivable, net 414,788 405,188 Goodwill and intangibles 1,765 1,800 Total assets 500,166 471,575 Deposits 434,653 420,666 Repurchase agreements 1,015 864 Borrowings 11,000 - Stockholders' equity 49,393 47,586 Book value per share $ 20.25 $ 19.50

