IECC Completes North Sydney Council Depot Refurbishment

Infinity Electrical Fire Communications (IECC) has completed its refurbishment of the North Sydney Council Depot.

IECC, a leading electrical and communications contractor, has recently completed a significant refurbishment project at The North Sydney Council Depot. The project involved the incorporation of various services, including electrical, dry fire, security, and communications, to the admin block of the facility.

With a focus on providing the best possible user experience, IECC utilized the latest in advanced technologies to ensure the facility can handle the frequent and intensive usage by staff. The result is a high-quality facility that is both functional and efficient, with improved communication systems, increased security measures, and a reliable electrical infrastructure.

IECC is proud to have played a key role in this important project, which is set to enhance the daily operations of the facility and the services it provides to the community. The team's commitment to quality workmanship and attention to detail has been crucial in delivering a successful outcome for this project. It also helps that IECC believes in the importance of being at the cutting edge of innovative technology so it can provide the necessary technical knowledge and expertise for our clients. Moreover, it partners up with suppliers and Industry Associations to keep up-to-date with the latest in disruptive technologies to ensure its clients are included.

Recall that IECC won the refurbishment bid after tendering for the contract in May 2022, being preferred over other companies involved in the bidding process.

About the company

IECC is a leading provider of products and services to a broad range of industries. Established in 2004, the company began as a small business in the electrical contracting sector. It has since then grown to include a wide range of specialized services, including:

- General electrical, lighting, and power services

- Nurse call systems

- Fire protection services

- Communications, data, and structured cabling solutions

- EV chargers and charging stations

- Design and install solar and battery storage systems

- Security services such as CCTV, access control, and intercom systems

IECC is chiefly concerned with maintaining a work environment mainly focusing on sustainability, safety, and quality. These values can be seen in the standard of work IECC has become reputed for in Australia. It also helps that the company fosters a culture that takes a top-down approach to customer service and quality management.

Please visit www.iecc.com.au to learn more about the company and its numerous offerings

