Oregon is to Become a Hotbed for Solar Cell Manufacturing, Again

State CHIP ACT a Solid Foundation For On-Shoring Solar Cell Manufacturing Back to Oregon
THINK BIG, ACT SMALL; THINK GLOBAL, ACT LOCAL; UNDER PROMISE, OVER DELIVER; ALWAYS CHALLENGING, NEVER IMPOSSIBLE!”
— Ocean Yuan
EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 24 hours after Governor Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 4 – the Oregon CHIPS Act – into law, Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSiP), the concept Grape Solar has created to lure global manufacturers to Oregon to make solar panels, has received multiple inquiries to establish their respective manufacturing operations in Oregon.
Oregon Senate Bill 4 dedicates $190 million to develop a grant and loan program to support semiconductor businesses looking to expand in Oregon, providing the opportunity for significant federal funding support provided by the CHIPS and Science Act that Congress passed and President Biden signed in August 2022. It also funds $10 million to help communities prepare land for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a University Innovation Research fund that will help public universities secure federal research grants.
“With the Oregon CHIP ACT in place, Oregon stands at the forefront of the wave of solar manufacturing that’s under way in the United States,” Ocean Yuan, founder and CEO of Grape Solar based in Oregon since 2009, “Oregon has some of the unique advantages that few states rival:
Strong workforce in the semiconductor industry: Oregon boasts 15% of the total workforce in the semiconductor industry while Oregon only has 1.3% of the nation’s population. Oregon used to be the largest solar cell and module manufacturing base in the U.S.A. and still have a pool of solar engineers and technicians locally available.
Relatively low cost of electricity and abundant water resources that are major cost in the solar wafer and cell manufacturing process.
Convenient to ship products in and out along Interstate 5 corridor and major west coast ports and rails.
Last but not least, Oregon is famed for its quality of life that is second to none. "
Ocean Yuan calls industry leaders to come together to create sustainable renewable energy jobs by starting up or relocating their R&D and Manufacturing operations in Oregon, "In order to meet the demand of solar panels driven by Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Bill, CHIPS ACT, at federal level, now Oregon is leading the nation in passing state level CHIPS ACT, I believe more states will follow suit, and create an environment that is business friendly as well as consumer friendly, for the 21st century. Together, we are making history!"
About Grape Solar, Inc.
Grape Solar was founded in 2009 by Ocean Yuan, an American entrepreneur graduated from University of Oregon business school in 1993. Grape Solar was built upon Ocean's vision to provide ONE STOP SHOPPING for American consumer's needs for solar energy through big box retailers. Grape Solar pioneered the idea of clustering component suppliers together in an industrial park concept, called Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSiP), drastically reducing the cost of manufacturing and distribution, making solar become mass appeal products. Grape Solar envisions a future that everything about solar is made in America, for the Americans and the world. For more information, please visit www.grapesolar.com
