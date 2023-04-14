Statement by Premier King about UPEI and the Faculty Association reaching a tentative agreement

CANADA, April 14 - Today, Premier Dennis King, issued the following statement about the University of Prince Edward Island and the UPEI Faculty Association reaching a tentative agreement:

“Yesterday, I met with both UPEI officials and representatives from the UPEI Faculty Association. What became evident to me quickly was that both sides wanted to do everything possible to resume classes for our students and complete their semester. I commend representatives of both sides for putting the interests of students first and working hard to reach an agreement that works for both sides.

Just after 1:00 am this morning, I was notified that both parties were able to reach a settlement just after midnight. I understand that both parties have now signed the tentative agreement and there will be a ratification vote this afternoon.

I want to thank both parties for hearing me out yesterday so that our students can get back to the classroom on Monday and finish their semester.”