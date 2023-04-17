The Beljanski Foundation Launches Annual Integrative Cancer Conference October 13-15 in Jacksonville, Florida

The conference offers a chance to bring together people from all backgrounds to discuss cancer-related topics and research.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation, an acclaimed cancer research, non-profit organization, launches "Winning the War on Cancer" - The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference. The three-day event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 13-15, 2023, and is open to "cancer patients, cancer caretakers, cancer doctors, cancer coaches and experts, and anyone wanting to learn about preventing or healing cancer using functional and integrative medicine," says Sylvie Beljanski, Founder and Executive Vice President of the Beljanski Foundation. This annual event will take place for the first time ever in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk | Marriot Bonvoy. The conference is a joint production between the Beljanski Foundation, Panacea Community, LLC., and Healing Life International, LLC.

The event will support breast cancer stem cell research funded by the Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conducting scientific research into natural plant extracts for cancer treatment and cancer prevention. According to Nathan Crane, Conference and Strategic Solutions Director of the Beljanski Foundation, "the conference will offer cutting-edge solutions, science, and support for putting an end to cancer with top doctors and cancer conquerors from holistic, functional, and integrative medicine." Breast cancer stem cell research is crucially important because breast cancer stem cells are thought to be responsible for the recurrence and metastasis of breast cancer. Unlike other cancer cells, which can be killed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy, breast cancer stem cells have the ability to survive and become resistant to these treatments, leading to tumor regrowth and metastasis. Early research has shown very promising results with non-toxic natural compounds. However, more funding is needed to confirm the benefits on breast cancer stem cells, and this event aims to spread this awareness.

Since August, the Beljanski Foundation, Panacea Community, LLC, and Healing Life International, LLC have partnered to bring this three-day event to fruition. The conference will feature presentations by the top holistic doctors and leaders in functional medicine and provide "education, inspiration, community, networking, presentations, workshops, technology, scientific breakthroughs, entertainment, and fundraising." There will also be a Friday Night Black-Tie Gala dinner.

The Beljanski Foundation is committed to treating cancer holistically and to "study and share knowledge of effective non-toxic, natural answers that work both alone and in synergy with traditional western medicine to cure cancer and other chronic diseases the natural way." Sylvie Beljanski began the Beljanski Foundation to continue her father's work. Known as "the father of environmental medicine," Mirko Beljanski, Ph.D. worked to bring "nature and science together to improve the health and well-being of people," states Sylvie Beljanski. Through the Beljanski Foundation, Dr. Mirko Beljanski's research only continues.

"For a different outcome, let's look at cancer differently. After all, doing the same thing again and again and hoping for a different result is the definition of insanity," continues Beljanski.

Super early bird tickets are available until April 30, 2023. To register and learn more about "Winning the War on Cancer" - The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, follow this link: https://integrativecancerconference.com

To learn more about the Beljanski Foundation and its impact on natural solutions to cancer, click here: https://beljanski.org.