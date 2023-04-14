J.M. Joseph Enthralls a Challenging Quest for Faith and of Saving a Friend

A heartfelt memoir about a man’s quest for mental peace, another man’s pursuit of spiritual
truth, and the friendship that sustained them
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith is sometimes overwhelming. It is hard to trust something you do not fully understand. But despite being confused and overwhelmed by faith, A Steep Climb will help us believe in one thing, and that is: “God is simple. In f act, God’s simplicity has made creation so beautiful.”
J.M. Joseph attended religious schools from the elementary grades throughout high school and college, concentrating on General Studies, Philosophy, and Theology courses, thereby graduating with a B.A. Degree in Philosophy. The author continued higher education studies in a non-religious Public State University system, graduating with two master’s degrees in education. Thus, Joseph was drawn from the medical field to that of education.
This book shares the deep and dark struggles that a war-torn veteran went through. Little did he know that his childhood friend, who was also struggling, but on the spiritual plane, was also in search of their higher power. How will both be able to help each other while dealing with death?
In an ingenuous book review by Melissa Wuske from Foreword Reviews, she says that this book will appeal most to veterans and friends of veterans, particularly of the Korean and Vietnam war eras, who know the ugliness of war and the difficulty of going on with life afterward. These readers will find solace and hope in John and Lou’s committed friendship. The book will also attract others who have been through the beauty and difficulty of decades of life with a friend.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase A Steep Climb at the London Book Fair, taking place from April 18 to 20, 2023, in Olympia, London. J.M. Joseph’s book will be featured at The Reading Glass Books, stand number 2A114.
