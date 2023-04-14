Wayne County Magistrate Appointed Judge

Magistrate Nathan Shaker will start his judgeship on May 1.

Magistrate Nathan Shaker was appointed today as judge for Wayne County Municipal Court.

Shaker fills the open seat previously held by Judge Timothy VanSickle, who was elected to the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas. The judge-designee will assume office on May 1, and must win election in November 2023 to retain the seat.

Shaker has served the municipal court since 2018 as a magistrate and assistant court administrator. Prior to the court, he was an assistant Wayne County prosecutor and private attorney for Richland Pediatrics and Gary Lieberman Co., L.P.A. He began his legal career as a law clerk in 2003.

Shaker has a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University, a master’s degree from Cleveland State University, and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.