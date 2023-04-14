Author Lynn Assimacopoulos Embarks on a Beautiful Journey of Finding One’s Roots and the Revelations in Between

A highly engaging book which is filled with natural emotions that is best for lovers of genealogy and a tiny bit of amateur sleuth

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Separated Lives came to life when her son's friend asked Lynn Assimacopoulos f or help in the search for his birth parents. While agreeing, she cannot promise success but will attempt to use her genealogy skills to aid in this endeavor. Searching phone directories, writing letters, using the internet and visiting libraries and the National Archives are some of the paths she takes, however without much success. Then a surprising incident suddenly occurs which may lead to more than she ever imagined.Lynn Assimacopoulos is a retired Registered Nurse (RN, BSN) who has written for professional Nursing Journals in the past. However, she has been writing poetry and short stories since she was eight years old and also enjoys reading, genealogy and archeology. She continues to enjoy writing non-fiction and studying the use of words.In order to help Ryan, Lynn decides to use her skills as a genealogical hobbyist in efforts to find them. Delving through phone books, sending letters, and searching everything from the local library to the National Archives, Lynn is defeated by the lack of information she has to go on. However, a random search for Ryan's birthmother's name in an internet search engine yields a photograph of a family which could be significant. Could this be the correct person? If so, will she even want to revisit her past and get to know the son Ryan whom she gave birth to many years ago?“I found Separated Lives highly engaging. It is a short book filled with natural emotions, highs and lows of someone trying to uncover, or taking the lead in helping someone else discover who they really are and where they come from. It is a journey to find their roots but also answer the mysteries and questions of selfhood, which we all have? I was impressed by both the author’s tenacity, tactful but assertive methodology, and empathy for her subject, as well as her homespun, direct literary style,” (a candid review of a reader named Paul).The Reading Glass Books will showcase Separated Lives at the London Book Fair, taking place from April 18 to 20, 2023, in Olympia, London. Lynn’s book will be featured at The Reading Glass Books, stand number 2A114.To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self -publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.