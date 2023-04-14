Submit Release
Nova Scotia Remembers April 18-19, 2020

CANADA, April 14 - Nova Scotians are asked to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19, to remember those lost, honour the survivors and reflect on what happened in the province three years ago.

“Three years later, the impacts of April 18 and 19, 2020, are still felt deeply across our province. We must always remember and honour the lives of victims and survivors,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are inspired by the courage and strength shown each day by the families, survivors and communities. We remain Nova Scotia strong.”

The flags at Province House and all provincial government buildings and institutions will be at half-mast from sunrise on April 18 to sunset on April 19. Citizens, businesses and community organizations that fly flags are also encouraged to lower them to half-mast April 18-19.

Remembering and reflecting on the events of 2020 may affect Nova Scotians in different ways. People in need of emotional support can call 211 to reach a community resource navigator who can connect them with help. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line any time at 1-888-429-8167. Information on mental health services and support can also be found online at: https://novascotia.ca/mental-health-and-wellbeing/ .

-30-

