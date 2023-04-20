Advantage Sport & Fitness Announces New 51,500 Square Foot Distribution Warehouse in Greer, SC

A Fitness Center Designed by Advantage Sport & Fitness
GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Sport & Fitness, a leading provider of commercial fitness equipment and gym design services, is proud to announce the opening of a new 51,500 square foot warehouse and showroom in Greer, SC. This state-of-the-art facility will allow the company to better serve its customers in the Southeastern United States and beyond.
The new warehouse is located with easy access to strategic highways and transportation hubs. The capacity is more than double the size of the company’s previous southern warehouse and has been designed for efficient storage, handling, and delivery of a wide range of fitness equipment, from treadmills and ellipticals to strength training machines and functional fitness tools.
"Our vision is to build a great, enduring company," states John Murray, President and Founder of Advantage Sport & Fitness. "With this investment, we are able to expand our capacity and streamline our operations to meet the growing demand for our products and services. We are excited to bring this new facility online and look forward to providing even better service to our customers."
Advantage Sport & Fitness has been a leading provider of fitness equipment and commercial gym design services for over 35 years, helping individuals, businesses, and institutions achieve their wellness goals. The company offers a wide range of commercial fitness products and accessories, as well as equipment installation, maintenance, and repair services.
Beyond the newly increased capacity for product storage and distribution, the company currently has 14 employees working at this location in logistics, administration, and installation roles.
"This expansion into our new warehouse space represents our company's growth in the Southeastern U.S. and our constant pursuit to improve the quality of service we offer both clients and vendor partners,” Murray says. “We look forward to continuing this trajectory of growth and serving our customers with the highest quality products and services."
For more information about Advantage Sport & Fitness and the products and services the company offers, visit www.advantagefitness.com.
