Mayor Wu Announces Public Safety Preparations Ahead of 2023 Boston Marathon

Mayor Michelle Wu and City officials today announced public safety preparations for the 127th Boston Marathon at a joint press conference with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.). The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annually held marathon, traditionally held on Patriots’ Day. This year’s race on April 17, 2023 will feature a field of 30,000 athletes, made up of runners from all 50 states and featuring runners that are citizens of 121 countries. This is the first year the Boston Marathon has a category for non-binary runners. About 40 runners who work for the City of Boston will participate in this year’s Boston Marathon, along with members of local running groups.

This race year also marks ten years since the 2013 Boston Marathon. On April 15, 2023, the City of Boston and B.A.A. will join in community on Boylston Street to remember the victims, survivors, and first responders of 2013. More on One Boston Day, including ceremonies at the finish line and more than 30 volunteer events being held around the City, is available at boston.gov/one-boston.

“Our public safety officials are working nonstop to ensure a safe weekend for our communities to remember and reflect on One Boston Day and to gather on Marathon Monday,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This year we also have dozens of City workers from various departments running and representing Boston on an international stage. I’m looking forward to cheering them and all our runners on from the Boston Marathon finish line and showing the world how we are One Boston.”

“Welcome to the 127th Boston Marathon. Each and every year we work very closely with our public safety partners to ensure a safe and successful marathon from start to finish and beyond,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the B.A.A. “The Boston Marathon brings athletes together from around the world and we can’t wait to welcome them all across the finish line on Patriots’ Day.”

One of the City employees running in this year’s Boston Marathon includes Tania Del Rio, the City’s Coordinated Response Team Director, who is running with her father.

“I am grateful that my dad and I will share this meaningful day together. We dedicate this race to his late twin brother, my dear uncle Fernando. My uncle was a joyful and authentic presence everywhere he went, including as an official cheerleader for my dad in past marathons. He will be present in spirit this Marathon Monday,” said Tania Del Rio. “ My dad taught me to draw life lessons from the marathon. This year, I am thinking about the importance of continuing on in the face of pain and setbacks. As we mark ten years since the 2013 Marathon, we run to keep our departed loved ones in our minds and hearts.”

Today, Mayor Wu was joined by Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Chief of Emergency Medical Services James Hooley, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Chief of Emergency Management Shumeane Benford, and public safety officials from the Commonwealth and from neighboring communities to address marathon preparations. Federal, state, and local partners are working together to ensure a safe and enjoyable 2023 Boston Marathon for all athletes and spectators.

“There has been intense planning for this year’s Marathon with our City, State and Federal partners. We have a well-thought-out, comprehensive plan in place. We are ready for the Marathon and to continue to keep our neighborhood residents safe throughout the City,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. “As always, we ask the public for their cooperation, they are truly our most important partner. Please work with us to ensure a family friendly safe event.”

“Public safety planning for this world-class race begins months in advance of Marathon Monday and the many meetings, calls, and coordination sessions ensure a cohesive effort and approach,” said MEMA Acting Director Dawn Brantley. “MEMA is thrilled to once again be home to the Unified Coordination Center, which serves as the central hub for public safety operations on race day, and to facilitate collaboration with our federal, state, and local public safety partners whom we can’t thank enough for their hard work and dedication.”

Public Safety

Boston Police Department (BPD) will have uniformed and undercover officers along the marathon route.

Cameras will be active along the Boston portion of the Marathon route, and observation points will be set up around the finish line area in the Back Bay to monitor the crowd.

Spectators are encouraged to leave large items such as backpacks and strollers at home. These items are not banned; however, individuals may be subject to search.

Call 9-1-1 in an emergency situation and follow @bostonpolice for race safety updates.

Boston Fire will have walking patrols along the course to respond to incidents. Patrols can call-in additional assets, utilizing the alleys and adjacent roadways to the course. Air quality monitoring will also be carried-out along the route.

Boston Fire will stage its specialized units for Tech Rescue, HazMat, Decon, and additional apparatus at strategic locations on both sides of the course.

Emergency Medical Services

Boston EMS will have enhanced medical coverage, including additional personnel in the field, dispatch and special operations.

Units will be deployed along the Boston route and in the finish line area, ready to serve anyone requiring medical assistance, including runners, spectators, and volunteers. This will include EMTs and Paramedics working on ambulances, bikes and carts, as well as in medical stations.

Through close coordination with medical volunteers, Boston EMS works to treat and release as many people on scene as possible, which is intended to mitigate the impact to the hospital system.

Boston EMS plans to increase the number of ambulances citywide to ensure there will be no disruption in services to residents.

Street Closures & Traffic Advisories

Please see the traffic advisory from the Boston Transportation Department.

Vehicle traffic will be prohibited and parking will be restricted on many streets in Boston in the days leading up to the Boston Marathon and on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Using the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on Marathon Monday is strongly recommended. Detailed information on MBTA service can be found at www.MBTA.com . For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket.

On Marathon Monday, Newbury Street and Huntington Avenue outbound will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow easier spectator movement in the area.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the City’s Bluebikes program .

Read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully.

Emergency Communications

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be open on Monday to monitor the races. The EOC will be staffed by City departments, state agencies and non-profit partners to coordinate the City’s operational plan. Additionally, the EOC will monitor the weather, maintain situational awareness regarding the various Marathon events, respond to any resource requests from public safety, and manage family reunification if needed.

Boston EMS, Police, Fire, and the Office of Emergency Management will have personnel assigned to the multi-agency coordination center at the Massachusetts Emergency Operation Center in Framingham.

BPHC will open the Medical Intelligence Center to coordinate the public health and health care support for the Marathon.

Sign up for AlertBoston to receive emergency notifications from the City at boston.gov/emergency . Alerts are available in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese, Cape Verdean Creole, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Russian, Soomaali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Earlier this week, Mayor Wu and the B.A.A. announced an award for the Fastest Bostonian, which will be given to the Boston man and woman with the quickest finish times in the 2023 Boston Marathon. Additionally, the City and the B.A.A. will recognize the first Bostonian to participate in the race registered as non-binary. More on the recognitions for Boston-based athletes can be found here.

