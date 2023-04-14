Former Dallas Cowboy, Roy Williams Headlines Fundraiser to Help Millions of Kids Affected by Youth Eczema

MJ’s Youth Eczema Foundation, non-profit organization designed to assist sufferers of Youth Eczema and their families, today announced that former Dallas Cowboy and Oklahoma University (OU) football star and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee Roy Williams will be participating in a fundraiser at the Sports Academy at the Star in Frisco, Texas on April 29th from 11 am – 3 pm. The sports challenge, which will be hosted by former Dallas Cowboy and Philadelphia Eagles professional football player Cedric Thornton and other former pro athletes, will benefit Youth Eczema, a disease that affects nearly 10 million children.
The event is sponsored by MJ’s Youth Eczema Foundation founder and president Michelle Williams, whose young son MJ has been impacted by youth eczema since he was two years old.
“Youth Eczema is a disease that not only physically impacts millions of children each year, but it also can severely affect them psychologically and that is why when I had the opportunity to be a small part of such a great cause I jumped at the chance,” said Mr. Williams. “Unfortunately, MJ’s story is similar to thousands of others who are affected by Youth Eczema. His situation was so bad that his parents had to pull him out of school and homeschool him because the impact was so disruptive, causing lack of sleep, fatigue, constant itching, and low-self-esteem.”
Mr. Williams added, “Hopefully this event will help bring much needed attention to Youth Eczema and people will come out to support this very worthy cause.”
Super Power Sports Day is a fun, activity-filled, family-friendly fundraising event featuring food, music, games, rock climbing, bounce houses, face painting, sports challenges, a silent auction and raffle. The raffle winner will receive Roy Williams autographed memorabilia and one-on-one photos with the former star. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Youth Eczema and its impact to young sufferers.
“I started MJ’s Youth Eczema Foundation because when researching and learning more about the disease, I found that there were so many other families around the world who were going through the same things that we were and I wanted to do something that would benefit them whether financially through grants, fundraising or building awareness,” said Ms. Williams. “Super Power Sports Day is an opportunity for not only families who have a child affected by Youth Eczema but anyone in the community to come out and learn more about, what can often times be, a very debilitating disease in a very fun upbeat event and hopefully contribute in some way, to help impacted individuals and families.”
“When Michelle explained how big of an impact Youth Eczema has both physically and mentally on kids and the heavy financial burden it can lead to for their families and what she was doing to raise awareness, I knew right away I wanted to help in any way I could,” said Mr. Thornton. “I am thrilled and honored to host Super Power Sports Day and I know that the entire DFW Metroplex community will get fully behind this amazing cause.”
There is no cure for eczema and the percentages of youth affected by the disease is growing. That is why MJ’s Youth Eczema Foundation;s soul mission is to passionately serve and assist unmet needs of youth eczema sufferers and empower them, along with their families, toward the hope of healing from within.
For more information, please visit mjsyoutheczemafoundation.org.
