Maine DOE Update – April 14, 2023

This year the data team will be hosting a series of webinars to cover end of year reports. All webinars will be on Tuesdays at 10am, no registration is required to join. The Join Live event links below will be active on the date and time indicated for each webinar. | More

April 1 Enrollment – Reporting is due on April 15, 2023. This report collects April student enrollment to calculate tuition rates pursuant to Title 20-A, §5805, Subsection 1.B.| More

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin joined Southern Aroostook Community School leaders and staff to honor Administrative Assistant Elaine Small with the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award for the extraordinary contributions she has made to students, educators, and the community. Whether it’s spearheading fundraisers to support students’ post-secondary aspirations, participating in community events, providing support to a variety of staff, or working alongside colleagues to coordinate bus routes, Small makes a huge impact each day on the students and staff around her. | More

The finalists from the regional cook-off’s held on March 27 and April 5 will face off at the final’s competition on April 25th at the Child Nutrition Culinary Classroom in Augusta. RSU 54 and Lewiston Public Schools were the top teams from the regional competitions.| More

Introducing Hope Handley, a 9th grader at Grey-New Gloucester High School, whose design was selected as the winner of this year’s MLTI Student Conference T-Shirt Competition. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce four Maine educators who have been recommended to national selection committees for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) program for grades 7-12. | More

As a part of the regular review cycle schedule, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is performing a review of the Maine Learning Results for Social Studies and Science and Engineering and is looking for educators to serve as the writing teams for each content area. The purpose of each writing team is to revise the current standards based on guidance from a steering committee. For more information about the standards review process, check the new Maine DOE standards revision website. | More

Educators for a Multilingual Maine (EMME) has announced that Laura Wittmann has been named the 2023 English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year. The honor was bestowed upon Ms. Wittmann by Stephanie Carbonneau, EMME President, at the organization’s annual conference. This year’s conference was co-hosted by the Department of Linguistics at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. | More

On Saturday, April 1, STEM professionals and educators from around the state came together at The University of Maine to present, discuss, and recognize the work of 200 high school student researchers at the Maine State Science Fair (MSSF). Coordinators of the MSSF, the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA) and The Jackson Laboratory announced awards for 92 students representing 20 high schools, including $750,000 in Maine college scholarships. | More

Arts Integration, A Trip to Town Hall, STEAM Powered Makers Learning from Success, and Dig into MOOSE are the professional development topics that our Teacher Leader Fellows will be offering during the week of April 24-27, 2023. These sessions will be delivered live over Zoom and then archived on our website. Please click on the registration links below to join! | More

This event is open to all school personnel as it does not just apply to HE & PE. This is the second offering of the Heath Education (HE) & Physical Education (PE) Inclusive Teaching Practices Professional Learning Opportunity. | More

The Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) team at the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to offer Open Office Hours focusing on technical assistance for all educators currently implementing, exploring implementing or looking to make changes to their MTSS implementation. | More

