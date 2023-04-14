AIM Summit: Crypto Market Yet to Fully Recover, Industry Maintains Long-Term Optimism

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the recent rebound in crypto prices, the market has not yet fully recovered, Mr. David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, told delegates at the AIM Summit in London on Friday.
He also pointed out that the lack of a regulatory framework and limited access for traditional asset managers have restrained institutional demand for cryptocurrencies. However, he remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the industry.
Mr. Mercer envisions a future where all assets will be digitized and traditional assets will be traded on blockchain platforms.
“There is no doubt in my mind that the future of all assets will be digital, within the next decade,” Mr. Mercer said. "The future of traditional assets is digitization and the proof of concept is crypto."
Mr. Zachary Cefaratti, founder of Dalma Capital, a strategic partner of AIM Summit, noted that a major catalyst for the decline in the crypto market was deleveraging, which led to challenges for crypto miners.
“Despite these challenges, there has been a stable recovery in the price of Bitcoin,” Mr. Cefaratti said. “I’ve been very impressed by some of the industry players who I think will ultimately see that they can make sense of the opportunities that this downturn created.”
###
About AIM Summit:
Launched in 2015, AIM Summit is The Leading Alternative Investment Management Summit connecting investors, managers and global industry leaders in the world of alternatives across various asset classes, including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, private debt, digital assets and FinTech.
AIM Summit is a platform for discussions on investment developments, global market conditions, latest trends and acts as a networking forum for future business opportunities. It is the only conference of its nature and magnitude organized and orchestrated by the industry in an intimate setup that induces real discussions on the best practices and know-how.
For more information, please contact:
Raibie Gale Oña
AIM Summit
+971 56 950 6148
rg@aimsummit.com
You just read:
AIM Summit: Crypto Market Yet to Fully Recover, Industry Maintains Long-Term Optimism
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Raibie Gale Oña
AIM Summit
+971 56 950 6148
rg@aimsummit.com