LightSpring Home Care Opens New Office in Boston
Senior in-home care company expands into the Massachusetts region.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LightSpring Home Care, formerly known as Charter Home Health, has opened up a new office location in the Boston Metro area. This is the senior home care company’s fourth brick-and-mortar building and has allowed them to expand into Eastern Massachusetts.
Historically, LightSpring Home Care has offered in-home care services exclusively to seniors and home-bound residents in Southeast Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey. With the addition of this new location, they are now able to provide professional caregivers in Boston and the surrounding areas.
"Boston Metro is among the most dynamic regions in the country and one that has a significant aging population,” said owner Mr. Kunle Abodunde. “We are delighted to be serving this region, and we look forward to helping seniors in the area to remain in their home settings with their families for as long as possible."
The Boston Metro office is located at 1 Hollis Street, Wellesley, MA, 02482, in Suite 250. If a loved one is located in the Eastern Massachusetts area and are in need of professional in-home care services, you can reach LightSpring Home Care’s Boston headquarters at (781)-772-5093.
LightSpring Home Care provides professional in-home care services to seniors and home-bound residents living in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. They employ compassionate and respectful caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, 24-hour care, live-in care, and more to meet the needs of clients who can no longer safely live independently but wish to continue living in their own homes.
If you or a loved one is interested in receiving daily assistance with routines, medication management, transportation, and more, contact LightSpring Home Care today.
