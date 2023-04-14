Prepare for Severe Weather With Tips From State Agencies

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,380 in the last 365 days.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 27, 2023
DATCP Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov
OCI Contact: Sarah Smith, Director of Public Affairs, (608) 267-9460, sarah.smith2@wisconsin.gov
WEM Contact: Katie Rousonelos, Public Information Officer, (608) 242-3239, dmawempio@widma.gov
MADISON, Wis. – April 17-21, 2023 is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Severe weather can develop quickly and unexpectedly. Every year, millions of dollars are spent repairing Wisconsin properties damaged by tornadoes and storms. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) recommend Wisconsinites take proactive steps to be ready for these occurrences.
First, prepare for what you will do before, during, and after a severe weather event.
Next, make sure your insurance is up-to-date and provides adequate coverage.
Finally, select a contractor ahead of time so you know who you will ask for repairs if needed
“DATCP is Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Part of our mission is to ensure our state’s consumers are equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to keep their money and property safe.”
“The right insurance coverage can help protect you and your family from financial losses from severe weather,” said Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “Before severe weather strikes, review your insurance policy and consider ways you can protect your property from damage. Even small projects like cleaning your gutters and trimming your trees can make a difference.”
“Tornadoes and severe weather can occur suddenly and pose significant risks to people, property, and infrastructure,” said WEM Administrator Greg Engle. “It’s essential to be aware of the potential hazards and take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”
You can go to readywisconsin.wi.gov for more information on what to do before, during, and after severe weather. ReadyWisconsin is WEM’s preparedness program.
More information about disaster preparedness and insurance is available at oci.wi.gov/disasters. If Wisconsinites encounter any issues with their insurance agent, adjuster, or company, they are encouraged to contact our office to file a complaint. Contact OCI at (800) 236-8517 or visit our website for more information.
For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or contact DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.
###
Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.