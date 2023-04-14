Georgia: become a Young Ambassador of Social Entrepreneurship!

Young Georgians, aged 18-29 and interested in introducing the concept of social entrepreneurship to young people from their region are invited to apply for the Young Ambassador of Social Entrepreneurship programme.

The call is announced by the Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) and financed by the European Union and the Bread for the World organisation.

Up to 25 participants will be selected during the competition. They will first take part in a summer school for social entrepreneurship. The young people will then take part in a project competition, after which six young ambassadors will be identified.

The CSRDG Young Social Entrepreneurship Ambassadors will receive financial support (€700 for project development) and will engage people interested in social entrepreneurship in the initiative.

The deadline for applications is 24 April.

