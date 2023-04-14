Charter Home Health Rebrands as LightSpring Home Care
The in-home care company has launched a rebrand of their organization, including a new name.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charter Home Health, an in-home care company that provides caregivers to seniors and disabled residents in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and now Massachusetts, has announced that they are changing their name to LightSpring Home Care.
This decision comes at a time of expansion for the senior home care company, as they have recently moved into the Massachusetts market with a new office in Boston. LightSpring Home Care hopes that the name will be uplifting and invoke a sense of optimism in new and existing clients, as their mission is to help seniors stay happy and healthy where they most want to be—home.
"We wanted a name that connected more directly with our target audience, one that conveyed the energy and optimism we bring to everything we do,” said owner Mr. Kunle Abodunde. “LightSpring Home Care achieves this."
LightSpring Home Care assists seniors and disabled residents in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts with professional homecare services. They employ caregivers who offer companionship care, 24-hour care, live-in care, and more so that those who are struggling with physical or cognitive limitations can continue to live safely and comfortably at home.
If you or your loved one is in need of in-home assistance from an experienced caregiver, contact LightSpring Home Care today to learn more about our empathetic and professional homecare services.
