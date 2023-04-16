BallerBeef.com Launches New Special Buying Program for Wagyu Beef

BallerBeef.com is making Wagyu beef and steaks affordable to the masses. Their new buying model is ideal for Wagyu steak lovers on a budget.
We have teamed up with the top domestic Wagyu beef producers in the county to offer top quality Wagyu beef that will fit any budget. We call it Ballin' on a Budget.”
— Patrick Lee
GENESEO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BallerBeef.com is excited to announce its new subscription program for wagyu beef, available from June 3, 2023, onwards. The program offers three different subscription packages with bulk pricing and interval distribution over 18 months, with 12 convenient deliveries directly to the doorstep.
The subscription specials include:
$750 for ~30 lbs of wagyu cuts including filet, strip, and ribeye
$1400 for ~60 lbs of wagyu cuts including tomahawk ribeyes
$2600 (best value) for ~125 lbs or 1/4 side wagyu beef/full-blood wagyu cuts
The company has a maximum capacity of up to 19,000 subscriptions available at this time. BallerBeef.com works with the top suppliers of both full-blood and genetically optimized American beef, including wagyu, and offers easy payments available through consumer financing.
Full-blood wagyu is the highest quality that you can buy raised in the USA. BallerBeef.com is pioneering the path from farm to table for full-blood wagyu beef to both consumers and restaurants across the USA.
Customers who register with BallerBeef.com before June 3 will receive a $25 off coupon, and an additional $25 off if they purchase now (both coupons available for use on the current purchase). The value of the subscriptions is double-triple what one would pay in the supermarket/retail.
As part of its commitment to giving back, $10 of every subscription will go to the Salvation Army which will support their mission and efforts to make lives better for all.
"Proper nutrition and exercise have always been a healing force in my life, and I intend to give back and 'pay it forward' by using this platform (along with my partners) to donate $10 of every subscription to mental health awareness," said the owner of BallerBeef.com, who has had personal struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.
The BallerBeef.com suppliers include Branson Wagyu (Tina), one of the first women in the wagyu field, and Synergy Wagyu (Loren and Mitchell), fifth and sixth-generation farmers with a 100-year-old farm.
