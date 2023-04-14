Surgical Scissors Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Scissors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Reusable v/s Disposable), By Material Type (Tungsten, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Ceramic, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Scissors Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the rising surgical procedure in dermatology and chronic diseases like cancer. Additionally, the growing demand for both plastic surgery for long hours and small surgical scissors for detailed and precise procedures has significantly increased the demand for surgical scissors worldwide.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases, is further expected to increase the demand for surgical scissors, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.

Besides, the growing development of different surgical scissors based on their diverse uses by leading companies is further expected to support the surgical scissors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of different types of injuries, such as burn injuries and sports injuries, is further expected to increase the demand for surgical scissors, thereby supporting market growth.

Additionally, according to the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, in 2020, about 600,000 women in the United States had a hysterectomy every year, about 460,000 United States residents had a cholecystectomy, and 1.3 million pregnant women sought C-sections in the United States.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Different factors are influencing the growth of the market, such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and arthritis across the globe. Similarly, increasing road accidents and rising hospitalization rates are further expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of durable and efficient surgical scissors is enhancing the demand for surgical scissors across the world as minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques and sophisticated surgical methods gain popularity.

This, in turn, will boost the market growth over the years. Additionally, the emergence of improved surgical scissors with greater strength and adaptability also improves market growth in the future. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a division of the Department of Transportation, estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, which was a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.

Growing Advancement in Surgical Procedures

Presently, major market players are investing in developing surgical scissors with strong, adaptable materials to improve their usefulness while creating new scissors with eye rings by utilizing computer-aided modeling. These product advancements are expected to create lucrative growth in the forecast period. According to the American College of Cardiology in the U.S., in 2019, coronary surgeries are estimated to occur in about 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary surgeries.

Additionally, increasing demand for cost-effective and robust surgical instruments along with the geriatric population being more susceptible to different types of diseases undergoing surgical procedures are the major factors expected to create demand for surgical scissors, in turn, create significant growth during the forecast period. This year, an estimated 268,490 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Report Scope:

In this report, global surgical scissors market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Surgical Scissors Market, By Type:

Surgical Scissors Market, By Material Type:

Tungsten

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Ceramic

Others

Surgical Scissors Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Neurology

Others

Surgical Scissors Market, By End Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Surgical Scissors Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Surgical Scissors Market Outlook

6. North America Surgical Scissors Market Outlook

7. Europe Surgical Scissors Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Surgical Scissors Market Outlook

9. South America Surgical Scissors Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Surgical Scissors Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Stryker Corporation

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Encision Inc.

Scanlan International, Inc.

World Precision Instruments, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

