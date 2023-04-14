Earth Month Social and “Hyperlocal” Beer Launch Party with Orlando Nonprofit, IDEAS For Us, & Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
Eric at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. has been an amazing partner through this experience. I’m so glad we were able to create something truly unique, using herbs grown just miles away on our farms”ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Month Social and “Hyperlocal” Beer Launch Party with Orlando Eco Nonprofit, IDEAS For Us, and local treasure, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.!
— IDEAS For Us Director of Media and Marketing, Katie De Bari
Since 2008, IDEAS For Us has focused on taking direct action to advance energy, water, food, waste, and ecology sustainability at the local level. IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) began in 2008 as a group of innovative University of Central Florida students who wanted to advance sustainability on university campuses and communities around the world. Since then, it has grown into a global, United Nations-accredited non-profit focused on real action, not just advocacy, to solve environmental challenges.
This Earth Month, IDEAS For Us is partnering with community hub, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., to launch a new beer, “Basil Instinct”, which features “hyperlocal” African Blue Basil grown by Fleet Farming, the urban agriculture program of IDEAS For Us. “This beer is incredibly unique and refreshing. We’ve never done anything like this before,” says Ivanhoe Park brewer, Eric. “Eric at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. has been an amazing partner through this experience. I’m so glad we were able to create something truly unique, using herbs grown just miles away on our farms,” says IDEAS For Us Director of Media and Marketing, Katie.
Join the partners on Tuesday, April 18th from 6 pm - 10 pm at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. for an Earth Month Social featuring eco-friendly vendors, food trucks (including Kelly’s Ice Cream!), a new brew called “Basil Instinct”, and live music by local singer Lauren LaRuffa! Come try the beer before it’s gone!
When: Tuesday, April 18th from 6 pm - 10 pm
Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
1300 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803
*overflow parking in the Lake Highland Preparatory School lot.
RSVP for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-month-social-and-new-beer-launch-at-ivanhoe-park-brewing-co-tickets-609955993797
More details are available at www.ideasforus.org. Check out IDEAS’ impact at www.ideasforus.org/impact/. IDEAS For Us is an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization and accredited NGO of the United Nations that is founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA.
Katie De Bari
IDEAS For Us
+1 (407) 257-6169
katie.debari@ideasforus.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other