Request for Partners: Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant

DOEE seeks to identify an eligible partner on projects that will reduce transportation barriers, particularly for those lacking access to reliable, clean transportation options. DOEE will apply for between $500,000 and $15,000,000. DOEE may include multiple partners in its US DOT application. Applicants to this partnership opportunity should provide a proposed budget of between $100,000 and $15,000,000 and describe how they will contribute to the required 20 percent total project cost match for the grant.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-822" in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is May 15, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds: